Gross premiums written by Croatian insurance companies up 7.5%

Source: Image by ElisaRiva from Pixabay

Gross premiums written by Croatian insurance companies totalled HRK 7.9 billion at the end of July 2022, increasing by 7.5% from July 2021, according to cumulative data presented by the Croatian Insurance Office (HUO) on Wednesday.

Gross non-life insurance premiums increased by 10.4% to HRK 6.2 billion, while life insurance premiums written fell by 1.4% to HRK 1.8 billion.

Motor vehicle liability insurance was the most prevalent type of non-life insurance, with a total gross written premium of HRK 1.9 billion, which is a year-on-year rise of 5.9%. In the year to the end of July,1,650,623 insurance policies were taken out, which is 3.7% more than at the same time last year. The average car insurance premium was HRK 1,091.11, up by 2.2%.

In the life insurance segment, the largest share was held by classic life insurance, with a total premium of HRK 1.3 billion, down by 13.2% year on year.

The largest market share, of 26.29%, was held by Croatia Osiguranje, with a total gross written premium of HRK 2.1 billion (+7.9%).

It was followed by Allianz Croatia, with a market share of 12.14% and a total gross written premium of HRK 965.3 million (+17.3%); Euroherc, with a market share of 11.17% and a total gross written premium of HRK 887.7 million (+1.7%); Wiener Osiguranje, with a market share of 10.6% and a total gross written premium of HRK 842.7 million (+4.9%); and Adriatic Osiguranje, with a market share of 9.74% and a total gross written premium of HRK 774 million (+10.7%).

(€1 = HRK 7.5)