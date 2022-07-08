Grlic-Radman: Croatia starts OECD membership talks

Share:







Source: Robert Anic/PIXSELL

Croatia has officially started negotiations on joining the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Foreign Minister, Gordan Grlic-Radman, said on Friday.

“I wish to announce that at the meeting with OECD Deputy Secretary-General Ulrik Vestergaard Knudsen, we officially started the negotiations,” said Grlic-Radman, who state agency Hina said “participated in the meeting between Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and Knudsen” at the government building in Zagreb.

“This is a historic moment for us today… after joining the Schengen Area, after joining the euro zone, this will really be the ‘icing on the cake’,” he told reporters.

Knudsen agreed that this is a historic moment and said that Croatia is doing this in order to create a better life for its citizens.

At the final meeting of the Council of the OECD at the ministerial level held on 10 June OECD member states adopted the Accession Plan for Croatia.