Grabar-Kitarovic: Bosnia and Herzegovina should be given status of EU candidate

Source: PAP/Radek Pietruszka

Croatia's former president, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, on Friday expressed dissatisfaction with the European Union's decision not to open the membership negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina and warned that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could spill over to that country.

“I am very critical of the EU. It makes me dissatisfied that Ukraine was granted the status of candidate for joining the union while at the same time I resent the fact that the negotiations have not yet been open with Bosnia and Herzegovina,” the former Croatian president said in her interview with the Portuguese news agency Lusa.

On Friday, the former Croatian head of state attended the annual “Estoril Conferences”. She used to participate in this annual event also during her presidential term from 2015 to 2020.

In the Western Balkans, Serbia, Montenegro, Albania and North Macedonia have been given the status of candidates for the EU membership, while Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo are potential candidates.

Asked about potential risks for the destabilisation of that region, Grabar-Kitarović mentioned the situation in Kosovo, where the NATO-led KFOR mission is still in effect, and she highlighted the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

I wonder whether we need a new war in order to see that country progressing towards the EU, said Grabar-Kitarović, who also used to be a foreign minister of Croatia.

She said Bosnia and Herzegovina must implement the reforms in policies, judiciary, democracy and public administration.

Division of Bosnia and Herzegovina is absolutely unacceptable for all of us, she said.

Grabar-Kitarović noted that Russia and Serbia cooperate well and that therefore Belgrade has not imposed the sanctions on Moscow that other countries imposed due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It is not a secret that (Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Serb member of the presidency) Milorad Dodik visits Russia on a regular basis for talks with Vladimir Putin on the situation and further courses which he should pursue, she said in the interview which Lusa published on Friday.

To be sincere, If I were President Putin, where I should start causing problems? Definitely not along the border of my country and not in direct conflict with NATO, said Grabar-Kitarović who served as Assistant Secretary General of NATO for Public Diplomacy from mid-2011 to October 2014.

She also believes that the West must be united in its stance toward Russia and not yield to its pressure.