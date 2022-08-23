Gov’t marks European day of remembrance for victims of totalitarian regimes

Share:







Source: Davor Božinović/Twitter

The Croatian government unequivocally condemns all horrible crimes, persecutions and atrocities committed in the name of and with the support of totalitarian and authoritarian regimes, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.

“By preserving the historical truth and clearly distancing ourselves from all totalitarian regimes we show respect for the victims and their families.”

“We particularly care about ensuring adequate education for young generations so that those horrible crimes are never forgotten and so that, by remembering that dark period in Europe’s history, we can become even more determined in building an atmosphere of tolerance and inclusion and overcoming social divisions,” the government says in the statement issued on the occasion of the Europe-Wide Day of Remembrance for the Victims of all Totalitarian and Authoritarian Regimes.

As a country which experienced three wars in the 20th century and which today is a responsible member of the EU and NATO, Croatia will continue to “actively participate in efforts to deal with numerous global issues and challenges, being committed to multilateralism and principles of international law.”

“Respect for human rights is one of the greatest ideals of humanity, which is negated by any form of violence, dehumanisation and war destruction. Without clear and determined advocacy of those values, we cannot achieve lasting peace and stability in the world, which today is threatened by the Russian military aggression against and invasion of Ukraine,” the government said, noting that Minister of the Interior Davor Bozinovic and Transport Minister Oleg Butkovic would today lay wreaths in Zagreb and on the islands of Sveti Grgur and Goli Otok in tribute to all victims of totalitarian and authoritarian regimes.