Gov’t keeps lowered excise taxes on unleaded petrol and diesel for another month

Source: N1

The Croatian government on Thursday adopted a decree keeping the lowered excise taxes on unleaded petrol and diesel fuel for 30 days starting from 1 October.

The amount of excise tax on unleaded petrol and diesel fuel was reduced by HRK 800 and HRK 400 per 1,000 litres respectively, or by HRK 0.80 per litre of unleaded petrol and by HRK 0.40 per litre of diesel, Finance Minister Marko Primorac said at the cabinet meeting.

The amounts of the excise taxes remain aligned with the minimum excise taxes set by the relevant EU directive, he added.

Since 7 March this year, the government has amended the decree on excise taxes on unleaded petrol and diesel fuel six times as part of its measures to mitigate rising energy prices.

Over the next 30 days the government expects HRK 108.4 million less in budget revenues from excise taxes on energy products.

(€1 = HRK 7.53)