Gov’t extends subsidies for energy renovation of family houses until end of 2022

Source: Unsplash / Ilustracija

At its session on Thursday, the government extended the period for subsidies for energy renovation of family houses until the end of 2022, as part of the implementation of the Programme for the energy renovation of family houses for the period from 2014 to 2020.

Funding for the implementation of the programme, amounting to HRK 190 million, has been provided following a decision on the redistribution of surplus income from the Environmental Protection and Energy Efficiency Fund in 2022 and the redistribution of funds from the sale of emission units by auction, Minister of Physical Planning, Construction and State Assets Ivan Paladina reported.

HRK 90 million will be earmarked for co-financing the energy renovation of family houses that were not damaged in the earthquake throughout Croatia, and HRK 100 million will be earmarked for earthquake-damaged houses, he added.

Paladina also announced that by the end of this year his ministry would propose a new energy renovation programme for family homes in the period until 2030.

The government also adopted a draft Effective Human Resources programme for the period from 2021 to 2027, which meets preconditions for the use of EU funds.

€1.933 billion is available under the European Social Fund Plus for the programme, and its priorities are: inclusive labour market, promoting employment, education and lifelong learning, social inclusion, health, youth employment, social innovation and material deprivation.

The programme will contribute to increasing the employment rate to 75%, increasing the participation of adults in lifelong learning to 55%, and reducing the rate of the risk of poverty and social exclusion to 15%, Minister of Labour and Pension System Marin Piletic said.