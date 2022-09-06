Government updates fuel price caps, petrol down to €1.41, diesel up to €1.72

Share:







Source: N1/ILUSTRACIJA

The price of petrol will go down by 0.57 kuna to 10.62 kuna per liter, while diesel will go up by 0.54 kuna to reach 12.89 kuna per liter, Economy Minister Davor Filipovic announced on Tuesday.

This translates to a 5-percent decrease for petrol and a 4-percent increase for diesel.

The government also said that from now on they would start re-calculating fuel prices on a weekly basis.

“Without the government’s intervention, the price of diesel would have gone up by 0.89 kuna, and the price of petrol could have dropped by only 0.23 kuna per liter,” state news agency Hina reported. In other words, the price of petrol would have dropped by only 2 percent, and diesel would have gone up by 7 percent.

Ever since fuel prices exploded earlier this year, government officials and state media in Croatia often use hypothetical prices derived from global market movements to illustrate how expensive the fuel would have become if the government had not intervened.

“The latest decisions on fuel prices were made by the PM Andrej Plenkovic cabinet at a conference call. The new prices go into effect on Wednesday,” Hina explained.

(€ 1 = 7.51 kuna)