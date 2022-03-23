Government: Two COVID-related referendum initiatives gather enough signatures

Share:







Source: N1

The government on Wednesday adopted a report by Justice Minister Ivan Malenica following the verification of signatures for two referendum initiatives, saying that a sufficient number of signatures have been gathered.

“A sufficient number of signatures have been gathered for both referendum initiatives, meaning 10 per cent of the electorate,” Malenica said.

The Ministry of Justice and Public Administration was charged with verifying the number of valid signatures for the two initiatives launched by the opposition populist Most party – one to abolish the mandatory use of COVID passes and the other to ensure that all decisions concerning the fight against the coronavirus pandemic were made by Parliament rather than by the national coronavirus response team.