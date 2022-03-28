Government refuses to comment on possible cabinet reshuffle

Share:







Source: Vlada.hr

While media outlets have intensified speculation about changes in the cabinet of Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, the government declined to comment on Monday.

Should there be a reshuffle, it would be the second during the Plenkovic premiership, after the one in 2019.

The speculation was prompted by the recent arrest of former construction minister Darko Horvat, who resigned after his apprehension on suspicion of abuse of office in his previous role as economy minister.

It intensified after EU Funds and Regional Development Minister Natasa Tramisak confirmed to the media that she had received threats, without previously informing PM Plenkovic and Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic.

The media expect changes in the departments of labour and economy as well as in the departments of defence, agriculture and health.

Labour Minister Josip Aladrovic and Deputy Prime Minister Boris Milosevic might be replaced soon due to their suspected involvement in abuse of office, the media speculate.

The parliamentary opposition seems more inclined to an early election than to a reshuffle.

Dario Hrebak, leader of the HSLS, a junior partner in the ruling coalition, said after intraparty consultations on Sunday that the HSLS proposed a government reshuffle so that the government could focus on key problems to secure economic and overall stability as well as euro and Schengen area entry.

The leadership of the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) is meeting in the city of Karlovac on Tuesday.