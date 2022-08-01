Government lowers fuel price cap

Share:







Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Monday that the government will react and decide on fuel prices every Monday if necessary.

“We are continuing to work for the benefit of citizens and the economy. We will be agile and adaptable and, if necessary, we will introduce new measures every Monday during government conference calls,” Plenkovic said during a visit to the southern town of Imotski.

“During a conference call on Monday, the government capped the price of petrol at 12 kuna per litre and the price of diesel at 12.80 kuna per litre as of Tuesday, while a litre of blue-dyed diesel will cost 9.16 kuna per litre, which are lower prices than last week’s,” state agency Hina said.

The highest retail prices for all petroleum products with added multi-functional additives are still determined freely.

Plenkovic also pointed out that last weekend Croatian motorways had the best weekend in terms of the number of vehicles and tolls collected so far.

“We have to see that the government remains agile and adaptable and to intervene whenever necessary, of course keeping in mind that this is the tourist season. This is an important moment for the income of all those involved in tourism, but also for the state, to increase the fiscal capacity for possible interventions when needed, and that will be in the autumn,” Plenkovic said.

(€1 = 7.51 kuna)