Government gives €53 monthly bonus to help foster parents pay their bills

Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

"Foster parents will be awarded a 400 kuna (€53) monthly allowance to help them cope with rising energy prices, Labour Minister, Josip Aladrovic, has decided," state agency Hina said on Friday.

Foster parents who are registered in the register of foster parents will be entitled to the bonus, which they will be receiving from May this year until the end of April 2023.

The allowance will refer to electricity, heating and gas bills, and the beneficiaries will be able to choose which bill to pay with the allowance.

If their energy bills are below 400 kuna, the allowance will be reduced to the actual amount of the bills, and if they are higher, the beneficiaries will pay the difference themselves.