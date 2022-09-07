Government earmarks €760,000 to fund projects by ethnic Croat communities abroad

Share:







Source: Pixabay/ilustracija

Croatia has earmarked 5.7 million kuna (€760,000) to fund projects of ethnic Croat communities in 29 overseas and European countries, the state news agency Hina said on Wednesday, adding that this was 2.2 million kuna (€293,000) up from last year.

Hina quoted a press release from the central government bureau for Croats abroad, which is in charge of allocating funds via a tender that Croat organizations can apply for. Eligible organizations include various types of associations, foundations, institutions, as well as religious communities.

Funding per project can range from 5,000 kuna (€660) to 350,000 kuna (€46,670). The projects wanted must “promote the development of Croat emigrant organizations, culture, education, science, sports, tourism, and other areas of interest, to nurture ethnic identity and close ties between Croat emigrant communities and Croatia.”

(€1 = 7.51 kuna)