Government caps prices for nine foodstuffs including oil, flour, sugar, and meat

Share:







Source: Shutterstock

Amid the cost-of-living crisis the government on Thursday set a cap on the prices of nine foodstuffs, including oil, flour, sugar, pork, chicken, and mixed minced meat.

The highest retail price for cooking sunflower oil was set at 15.99 kuna per liter (€2.12), and the retailer’s profit margin was set to a maximum of 5 percent. The price of long-life milk with 2.8 percent fat was capped at 7.39 kuna (€0.98) per liter, with the maximum profit margin of 5 percent.

White sugar was capped at 7.99 kuna (€1.06) per kilo, and the profit margin is limited to a maximum of 1 percent. The highest retail price for fine white flour was capped at 5.99 kuna (€0.80) per kilo, and for white coarse-milled flour 6.29 kuna (€0.83) with a maximum profit margin of 5 percent.

The price of boneless pork shoulder and pork neck with bones was set at 24.99 kuna (€3.32) per kilo, and for mixed minced meat 32.99 kuna (€4.38) per kilo, with the maximum profit margin set at 1 percent. A whole chicken may not be sold for more than 24.99 kuna (€3.32) per kilo, with a maximum profit margin of 5 percent.

Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Davor Filipovic, said that with this decision, the government was lowering the prices of the nine most sold food products by more than 30 percent.

“We had good talks with representatives of retail chains and with representatives of manufacturers and we made a joint decision, which further protects the purchasing power of Croatians. I think that with this decision we strongly support our citizens,” Filipovic said in a cabinet meeting.