Government caps fuel prices at petrol stations not located on highways

Share:







Source: N1

The government has decided to cap fuel prices at petrol stations that are not located on highways, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Monday after a government conference call meeting.

One litre of Eurodiesel at petrol stations that are not located on highways will cost 13.08 kuna, while a litre of Eurosuper 95 petrol will be sold at 13.50 kuna.

Blue-dyed diesel will cost a maximum 9.45 kuna per litre.

The government decree capping fuel prices, to go into force on Tuesday, refers to 94 percent of petrol stations in the country.

It will be in force for the next two weeks.

The decree does not refer to premium fuels.

If the government had not acted, petrol would cost 14.57 kuna per litre as of Tuesday, while diesel would cost 14.06 kuna and blue-dyed diesel 10.93 kuna, Plenkovic said, adding that petrol stations on highways would sell petrol and diesel at those prices.

The PM added that owing to the measures taken by the government so far, the price of a litre of petrol had been lowered by 2.45 kuna, while the prices of diesel and blue-dyed diesel had been lowered by 3.56 and 2.38 kuna respectively.

(€1 = 7.52 kuna)