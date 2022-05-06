Government calls snap elections for Split and Novska

Share:







Source: N1

A snap election for the mayor and deputy mayors of Split will be held on 26 June while an election for the mayor and deputy mayors of Novska will take place on 12 June, the government decided on Friday adopting a decision to dissolve the Split City Council.

A snap election in the Adriatic city of Split is called because city mayor and his deputies stepped down on April 8.

Given that 20 of the 31 councillors resigned, the City Council has been left without a quorum to adopt decisions and as a consequence and pursuant to the law the government has decided to dissolve for the Split City Council.

An early election for the mayor and deputy mayors of Novska has been called for 12 June after Marin Piletic has stepped down as mayor and has been appointed to a ministerial position which is incompatible with his duties as mayor.