German MPs extend support for Croatia’s bid to join the euro zone

Source: John MACDOUGALL / AFP / ilustracija

The German Bundestag has supported Croatia's introduction of the euro, Croatian state agency Hina said that the German DPA news agency said on Thursday.

Croatia has met all the criteria required for adopting the common European currency, German MPs agreed last night. “The further development and rounding off of the economic and monetary union is in German interest,” Hina cited MPs as saying, without specifying who said this.

“Only the MPs of the far-right AfD party were against the decision,” Hina said, without saying how many MPs the AfD has, but adding that their MP Norbert Kleinwächter described Croatia as “the next Greece.”

Croatia is expected to replace its currency kuna with the euro and become the 20th country of the euro zone on 1 January 2023.