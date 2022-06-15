German government approves deployment of soldiers to EU mission in Bosnia

Share:







Source: N1, Ilustracija

Germany will redeploy soldiers to Bosnia and Herzegovina as a part of the European Union's military deployment in the country, the EUFOR Althea mission, the government decided on Wednesday.

The EUFOR Althea mission succeeded the NATO peacekeeping mission in the country and the deployment last included the German soldiers in 2012.

According to government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit, Germany will send maximum of 50 soldiers back to the country and the mandate is limited to a year.

Defense Ministry spokesman David Helmbold said the troops would be deployed to the headquarters in Sarajevo and in two mobile observation and liaison teams that would act as the “eyes and ears” of the mission.

Germany’s decision was welcomed by international peace envoy in Bosnia, High Representative Christian Schmidt.

The EUFOR mission has been recently reinforced by 500 more troops as what they called a “precautionary measure” to strengthen stability in BiH.”