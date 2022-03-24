German and Croatian FMs agree on importance of EU unity in light of Russia’s war

Share:







Source: N1/Zoran Pehar

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday received her Croatian counterpart, Gordan Grlic-Radman, and after their meeting she pointed out the importance of the unity of the European Union's member-states concerning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“We have held several meetings lately due to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. We can rely on the long tradition of good relations between our two countries,” Baerbock said at a joint news conference she held with Foreign and European Affairs Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman in Berlin.

Baerbock highlighted the 30th anniversary of the establishment of German-Croatian diplomatic ties.

“Croatia’s success story shows what can be achieved with joint efforts in the European Union,” she said and congratulated Croatia on its forthcoming admission to the euro area.

Baerbock also spoke about the joint endeavours of EU member-states to stop being dependent on Russian energy sources.

In this context, Grlic-Radman said that Croatia’s LNG terminal off the island of Krk could be conducive to these efforts.

LNG terminals are becoming an important factor of the joint European energy policy, he added.

Assistance to Ukraine

The two ministers discussed assistance to Ukraine, which should be offered “with all the available means”.

“Croatia still has fresh memories of the war and fully supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity,” Grlic-Radman said.

Baerbock announced the transfer of Ukrainian refugees from Moldova to the European Union and the USA as of Friday.

“There will be more and more refugees from Ukraine due to the Russian crimes,” she said.

Situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina

The two ministers also discussed the situation in the Western Balkans, particularly the developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Grlic-Radman expressed regret at the failure of negotiations on Bosnia’s electoral law amendment.

I expressed regret at the failure of the negotiations on the electoral law which should have guaranteed the equal treatment of all the three constituent peoples in Bosnia and Herzegovina, he said.

Baerbock said Berlin was aware of the possible dangerous spillover effects of the Ukraine war on the Western Balkans.

After Russia’s brutal attack against Ukraine, we take the tensions in the region much more seriously, she said.

She recalled that she had visited the Balkan region two weeks ago and reiterated her support to the aspirations of Balkan countries to join the European Union.

Grlic-Radman said that they also hoped there would be no domino effects of the Ukraine war in the region.

It is important that the European Union shows its presence and strength there, he added.

On Thursday evening, Grlic-Radman is due to meet representatives of the Croatian expat community.

On Friday, the Croatian minister is expected to meet Manuel Sarrazin, Special Representative for the Countries of the Western Balkan in the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, among other officials.