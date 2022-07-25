Fuel prices to go down as of Tuesday

Share:







Source: N1

As of Tuesday, the price of basic petrol in Croatia will go down by HRK 0.99 and of diesel by HRK 0.54 per litre, the government announced on Monday.

Eurosuper 95 will be sold at HRK 12.03 and Eurodiesel at HRK 12.89 per litre. The price of blue-dyed diesel will be HRK 9.25 per litre.

If the government had not intervened, Eurosuper 95 would have cost HRK 13.96, Eurodiesel HRK 15.24 and blue-dyed diesel HRK 10.15 per litre.

Eurosuper 95 is currently going for HRK 13.02 and Eurodiesel for HRK 13.43. These prices were fixed by the government two weeks ago and are valid until midnight on Monday.

(€1 = HRK 7.5)