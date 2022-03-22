Fuel prices drop by more than 1 kuna per litre

Share:







Source: N1

As of Tuesday, a majority of filling stations in Croatia sell the "eurosuper95" gasoline at the price of 11.84 kuna per litre, which is a drop of 1.16 kuna compared to the prices over the previous seven days, while the price of the "eurodizel" diesel fell by 1.89 kuna to about 12 kuna.

Also, according to the the cijenegoriva.info portal, the prices of premium fuels fell after they were above 15 kuna per litre last week.

Last Thursday, the government adopted the directive to buffer the fuel price hike by doing away with the obligation for distributors to mix biofuel with diesel and petrol until the end of the year.

On 7 March, the government decided to lock margins on petroleum product transactions and temporarily reduce excise duties on diesel and gasoline in order to lower fuel prices.

As a result, the total margin on diesel and petrol was locked at 0.75 kuna per litre, and at 0.50 kuna per litre for blue-dyed diesel.

Amendments to legislation on excise duties have reduced excise duties by 0.20 kuna per litre of unleaded gasoline for 90 days, and the reduction for diesel is 0.40 kuna per litre.

On Monday, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said that he expected a decrease in the fuel prices as a result of the lower average price on the Mediterranean market over the last seven days and of the set of the government’s measures.

(€1 = 7.56 kuna)