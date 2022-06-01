Four workers injured, two seriously, in fire in downtown Zagreb

Share:







Source: Patrik Macek/PIXSELL

"Four workers of the Zagreb city's water supply and sanitation company were injured, of whom two seriously, in a fire that broke out during repair work on a ruptured water pipeline in the city's Frankopanska Street on Tuesday evening," state agency Hina said.

Zagreb Fire Service head Sinisa Jembrih told Hina on Wednesday morning that the two seriously injured workers were hospitalised.

The head of Zagreb’s Sisters of Charity hospital, Davor Vagic, said the two workers had sustained serious burns but their condition was not life-threatening.

Fire service officials said the fire broke out when a gas pipe burst during work on repairing a ruptured water pipeline. Eighteen fire-fighters and seven fire trucks rushed to the site and the fire was put out around 4 am on Wednesday.

Zagreb Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic visited the site, saying that the accident would be investigated and that if it proved to be due to a procedural error, those responsible for it would be penalized.

The Zagreb Holding multi-utility conglomerate said earlier on Wednesday morning that tank vehicles were delivering drinking water to the households in Frankopanska Street that had been left without water supply due to repair work on the water supply system. Due to the gas pipe rupture, gas supply was temporarily suspended as well.

The accident also caused a rerouting of trams traveling along that route.