Four hundred Croatian ambulance drivers go on strike

Source: Ivana Tomić/N1

About 400 ambulance drivers and paramedics went on strike on Monday saying they will continue striking until their demands are met and their pay is aligned with that of drivers in the medical system, with shop steward Vladimir Markus saying that the Health Ministry pushed them into the strike.

“The consequences of the strike will be visible already today and even more tomorrow. We are going until our demands are met, but unfortunately the Health Ministry has literally pushed us into this strike,” Markus told the Croatian state news agency Hina.

The strikers are calling for a regulation that would align their earnings at the country level because now their wages vary up to 1,500 kuna in some cases, depending on which county they are in.

Ambulance drivers are striking in several counties and cities.

About 400 ambulance drivers are on strike at local health clinics, while another 300 drivers at emergency medical centres in seven counties, who are not allowed to strike, are working to rule.

Markus added that the only response strikers received from the ministry was that Minister Vili Beros was “away today” and he had made a statement yesterday.

“The minister is calling for care for Croatian citizens who will not be getting their rights, yet he contributed to the fact that many people have not been able to exercise their rights. Patients have been waiting for MRI tests for up to a year and a half. These people are being deprived,” Markus said.

“We will not leave patients without care. Those needing transport will get it but those who are not urgent cases won’t because only about 30% of drivers are working and they cannot handle all that work,” added Markus.

Markus appealed to the ministry to resolve their problem so that the system does not collapse.

“We are waiting for the competent authorities to do their job and adopt a regulation on indexation. As soon as it is adopted, we will cease the strike,” Markus said.