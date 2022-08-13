Former Serb-run concentration camp inmates mark their day in Croatia

Share:







Source: HDLSKL SDŽ

The Croatian association of former Serb-run concentration camp inmates marked in Knin on Saturday their day and the 30th anniversary of an exchange of inmates in the Knin area.

Participants laid wreaths and lit candles, remembering the defenders and civilians brought to the camp in Knin by Serb paramilitaries during the Homeland War.

“The torture we witnessed as inmates remains, unfortunately, deeply carved into our memory, as does the memory of all the fellow fighters and fellow sufferers who were tortured and killed in the most brutal way,” Ivan Turudic, president of the association’s Split-Dalmatia County branch, said at the commemoration held under the auspices of the War Veterans Ministry.

Among those attending were the war veterans minister’s envoy Jozo Seric and Knin Mayor Marijo Cacic.