Former Petrinja mayor arrested

Share:







Source: N1

The former mayor of Petrinja, Darinko Dumbovic, was arrested on Tuesday morning as part of an investigation into "crimes against official duty," the USKOK anti-corruption office confirmed, adding that the investigation covers several suspects in several counties.

The arrest has also been confirmed by Dumbovic’s lawyer Drazen Ivanic.

According to media reports, Dumbovic came under the limelight after revelations that his son’s company would build substitute housing in the Banovina region following a devastating earthquake in late 2020.