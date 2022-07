Share:







Source: REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Shinzo Abe, former Japanese prime minister, has died at the hospital where he was treated after he was shot while giving a campaign speech in the southern city of Nara, foreign media reported.

The information was confirmed by a senior Liberal Democratic Party official, according to the public broadcaster NHK. The suspected attacker, reportedly a man in his 40s, was tackled at the scene and arrested, BBC reported.

Abe, 67, remains Japan’s longest serving prime minister.