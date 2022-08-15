Former Bosnian Serb paramilitary sentenced to 20 years for 1992 war crimes

Share:







Source: Shutterstock

The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday sentenced former Bosnian Serb policeman Dusan Culibrk to 20 years in prison for war crimes, including against prisoners at the infamous Omarska concentration camp near Prijedor.

During the 1992-95 war in Bosnia, Culibrk was a member of Bosnian Serb paramilitaries. He was indicted for war crimes against 51 civilians from the Prijedor area committed in summer 1992. He also participated in the killing of 44 Omarska inmates.

Over 3,000 Bosnian Croats and Bosniaks from northwestern Bosnia were detained in that camp. It is estimated 800 inmates were killed in or near the camp. Culibrk was also found guilty of the killing of seven Bosniak civilians who tried to flee from Prijedor to Bihac.

The court ordered that Culibrk, who was not present in court today, be placed in custody.