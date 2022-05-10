Foreign Ministry summons Hungarian ambassador over Orban’s sea statement

Share:







Source: BERNADETT SZABO / REUTERS

The Hungarian ambassador to Croatia has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry over Prime Minister Viktor Orban's statement that the sea was "taken away" from Hungary, the ministry said on Tuesday.

Last week, Orban said Hungary would have no problem with the European embargo on Russian oil if the sea had not been taken away “from us,” evidently referring to the Croatian coast, parts of which used to be within the Kingdom of Hungary.

“Croatia condemns the statement by the Hungarian prime minister,” the ministry said. “We condemn any territorial claims on neighbouring states.”

The backdrop of Orban’s statement was his opposition to Europe’s embargo on Russian oil, which prompted European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to visit Hungary yesterday.

A European diplomat told Agence France-Presse that for a secure oil supply, Hungary would need a new oil pipeline connecting it to Croatia, which has access to the sea. It therefore seeks guarantees that Zagreb will participate in building the pipeline as well as guarantees of European financing.

“Those who have a sea and ports are able to bring oil on tankers,” Orban said last week, as carried by Politico. “If they hadn’t taken it away from us, we would also have a port.”

Such statements unnecessarily undermine relations, the Croatian Foreign Ministry said, adding that the Croatian ambassador has asked for an explanation in Budapest.