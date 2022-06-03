Foreign Ministry: Croatian national wounded in Ukraine will be taken to Croatia

Share:







Source: REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Ilustracija

A Croatian national has been wounded in Ukraine but is safe now and will be transferred to Croatia to continue with medical treatment, the Croatian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Hina on Friday.

“We confirm reports that a Croatian national was wounded in Ukraine and was taken to a safe location owing to cooperation between the Croatian ministries of foreign affairs and health and the Ukrainian authorities. He will be transferred to Croatia to continue with medical treatment,” the ministry said.

Health Minister Vili Beros said today that the Croatian national, who was wounded while fighting as a volunteer in Ukraine, would most probably continue with his treatment in Zagreb’s KB Dubrava hospital upon returning to Croatia.

The minister said that the condition of the wounded Croatian was stable and that his life was not in danger.