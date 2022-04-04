Foreign Ministry: Croatia is appalled by Bucha massacre

Share:







Source: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

The Croatian Foreign and European Affairs Ministry said on Sunday it was appalled by the killing of civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha during the Russian occupation, stressing there was no justification for such conduct by the Russian forces.

“We are appalled by the horrible images from Bucha, where a large number of civilians were killed under the Russian occupation. We stand strongly with Ukraine,” the ministry said in a Twitter post.

“There is no justification for the killing of innocent civilians, this tramples on the foundations of Europe,” the ministry said, calling for increasing pressure on Russia to make it stop with the invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday accused Russia of committing genocide, after a large number of killed civilians were discovered in Bucha, a town near Kyiv, after the withdrawal of the Russian forces.

Ukrainians claim to have found the bodies of close to 300 civilians in Bucha while Russians deny the massacre, claiming it is a “show” by Ukrainian authorities.

The United States, the European Union, NATO and many Western countries have condemned the atrocity.