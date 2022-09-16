Foreign ministry confirms death of Croatian aid worker in Ukraine

Share:







Source: ANATOLII STEPANOV / AFP / ilustracija

Croatia's foreign affairs ministry on Friday confirmed the death of a Croatian humanitarian worker in Ukraine adding that it is providing consular and other assistance to his family.

“We confirm the information about the death of a Croatian national who worked for a non-governmental humanitarian organization in Ukraine… The ministry’s consular service together with the Embassy in Ukraine is providing his family with all consular and other assistance within its competences,” the ministry told state agency Hina.

According to the Rijeka-based daily Novi List, Andro Fabijanic, a 29-year-old man from Zagreb, was killed on Tuesday in a blast of an anti-tank mine. Hina did not report the location of his death.

According to Novi List, Fabijanic was working for a humanitarian NGO based in Dnipro, which delivers medical aid to Ukrainian soldiers.