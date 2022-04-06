FM: Croatia will expel a number of Russian diplomats

Share:







Source: N1

Croatia will follow other EU and NATO member countries and expel a number of Russian diplomats from the country, Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman announced on Wednesday in Brussels, where he attended a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

“We will do that out of solidarity, but also in response to what is going on, to these horrific scenes from Bucha and other areas of Ukraine,” Grlic-Radman said on arrival for the meeting.

He said that the images coming out of war-torn Ukraine now were reminiscent of the eastern Croatian city of Vukovar, which was nearly razed to the ground at the beginning of the 1991-95 war in Croatia.

A number of NATO and EU member states have decided to expel some of Russian diplomats following reports of mass graves and killings of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha after the withdrawal of Russian troops.

On Wednesday evening and Thursday, foreign ministers of the 30 NATO countries will discuss sending further aid to Ukraine, including anti-tank weapons, anti-aircraft systems, cyber support, and protective equipment against chemical and biological threats.

On Thursday, they will be joined by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who will report on the latest developments, including talks between Kyiv and Moscow.

The meeting will be attended by Finland, Sweden, Georgia, and the European Union, as well as Asia-Pacific partners Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea.

Also discussed will be the new Strategic Concept, which is expected to be adopted at the alliance summit in Madrid in late June.

“We are preparing the new Strategic Concept so that the alliance can respond to all forms of threat and be more efficient and stronger,” Grlic-Radman said.

He said that the document would retain the open-door policy towards enlargement, stressing that Croatia supported the integration of the Western Balkan countries into NATO.