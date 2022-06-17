First monkeypox case reported in Serbia

Share:







Source: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo/Ilustracija

The Serbian Batut Public Health Institute reported the country’s first diagnosed case of monkeypox on Friday.

A press release said that case was diagnosed and treated. “The laboratory diagnosis was done at the Torlak Institute for vaccines and viruses,” it said and added that the patient contracted the disease abroad before coming to Serbia.

It said that the Batut Institute informed international health institutions of the case and initiated all measures required to record, test, report and control the spread of infection.