First American police officer arrives to join colleagues patrolling Split

Source: MUP/Ilustracija

US police officer Jacob Bradley is the first American law enforcement officer who will take part in the Croatian police project which invites police from other countries to join their patrols of tourist resorts.

​Split-Dalmatia County’s police chief, Slobodan Marendic, said that there are currently police officers from ten countries patrolling the area along with their Croatian colleagues.

A representative of the US Embassy in Croatia, Amy Davison, who attended the press conference in Split, said that she was “extremely happy” that 17 years into the project, the United States was now involved as well. She called the project “exceptional” and added that she hoped that officer Bradley would learn a lot from his local colleagues.

“This is the culmination of 30 years of collaboration between the two countries,” Davison said.

Reporters asked Bradley to compare the practices of Croatian and American police officers.

“There is no need for a police officer to carry a weapon in Split, while in America they will not go out into the public unarmed. In America, there are many more crimes and incidents involving weapons and violence,” Bradley said, adding that Split was a safe destination and a place he would like his family to visit.

Bradley is originally from the US state of Georgia, and has 11 years of experience working on migrations and narcotics, state agency Hina reported.