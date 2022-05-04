Firefighting community marks its day

Share:







Source: N1 / Dora Cimić

The Croatian firefighting community on Wednesday celebrated the Feast of St. Florian, the patron saint of firefighters and Firefighters' Day, rewarding firefighters for the best efforts in the 2021 firefighting season.

A government envoy, Agriculture Minister Marija Vuckovic, congratulated firefighters and commended them for their contribution to protecting Croatia’s biodiversity, eco-system and environment.

“Firefighting rests on altruism and I am particularly pleased to see examples of work with children,” said Minister Vuckovic.

She added that work was continuing to absorb EU funds for investments in the reconstruction of firefighting stations.

“We have reconstructed 69 of them… and the value of reconstruction work was 350 million kuna. In cooperation with the government we have participated in preparing a new firefighting bill which envisages significantly more funds for protection against wildfires and introduction of new equipment and video surveillance,” said Vuckovic.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and Defence Minister Mario Banozic today also congratulated firefighters and thanked them for their selfless work in many crisis situations.