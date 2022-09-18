Firefighters report 117 interventions in five counties due to severe weather

Share:







Source: N1 / Božidar Lončar

In the past 24 hours, several hundred firefighters were involved in 117 emergency interventions in five Croatian counties due to rainstorms and rising river levels.

Most of the interventions referred to emergency repairs on roofs and pumping water out of flooded basements, the Croatian Firefighting Association said on Sunday.

The largest number of emergency interventions, 65, was reported in Bjelovar-Bilogora County.

Firefighters in Karlovac County were sent out to remove fallen trees, set up flood barriers, make emergency roof repairs and pump out water from flooded basements. They reported 12 emergency interventions involving 158 firefighters and 50 fire trucks.

Due to a sudden rise in the level of the upper reaches of the River Kupa in Karlovac County, the chief fire commander deployed seven firefighters and three fire trucks from northern Medjimurje County to help out their colleagues in Karlovac County.

Firefighters in other counties were also sent out to help remove the consequences of severe weather, with those in Sisak-Moslavina County having had 13 interventions, those in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County 11 interventions and those in Zagreb County 16 interventions.

In Karlovac County, a dozen flooded state, county and local roads have been closed to traffic.