Share:







Source: Grgo Jelavic/PIXSELL

A fireman was killed while putting out a wildfire in the area of Dubrovnik on Sunday, the Croatian Firefighting Association said on its website on Monday.

An investigation into the case is under way.

Participating in efforts to contain the fire, which broke out in the area of the Dubrovnik suburb of Orasac, were four firefighting planes and 80 firefighters, who managed to contain the blaze that consumed 87 hectares of pine forest.