Fire breaks out on famous party beach on Pag island

Source: Čitatelj N1

A large fire broke out at Zrce, a famous party beach near the town of Novalja on the Croatian island of Pag, on Monday night.

Firefighters, assisted by a firefighting plane, are on the scene trying to contain the blaze.

The state road DC106 Pag-Novalja has been closed to traffic due to the fire.

Hvar wildfire caused by open flame

Meanwhile, the police in the Adriatic city of Split have confirmed that the wildfire which broke out between the settlements of Vrbanj and Dol on the island of Hvar on Sunday and in which one person was killed, was caused by an open flame or embers.

Ten hectares of pinewood were consumed by the fire, which was contained and put out on Tuesday morning.

Police have said that they will file a criminal report against an unidentified perpetrator.