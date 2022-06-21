Finance ministry sells €89m kuna-denominated treasury bills

Share:







Source: Pixabay

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday sold 667 million kuna (€89 million) worth of kuna-denominated treasury bills. These include 287 million kuna (€38 million) of one-year bills, and 380 million kuna (€50 million) of three-month bills.

Ahead of the maturity of 600 million kuna worth of treasury bills, the ministry had offered for subscription 300 million kuna bills with a maturity of three months and another 300 million kuna with a maturity of one year.

Financial institutions offered 380 million kuna for the treasury bills with the maturity of three months and the ministry accepted the whole amount. The interest rate for the treasury bills with the maturity of 91 days is 0.10 percent. The last time the Finance Ministry issued treasury bills with the maturity of three months was in May 2019 and the interest rate then was 0.03 percent.

Offers for the treasury bills with the maturity of one year amounted to 427 million kuna but the Finance Ministry accepted only 287 million kuna. The interest rate on these treasury bills is 0.20%, the same as at the last auction for that type of treasury bills, held slightly more than a month ago.

The balance of subscribed treasury bills has now increased by 67 million kuna, to 12.47 billion kuna (€1.66 billion).

(€1 = 7.52 kuna)