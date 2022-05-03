Finance ministry sells €1.04bn worth of one-year treasury bills

Share:







Source: Pexels / Ilustracija

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday sold €1.04 billion worth of one-year treasury bills at 0.1 percent interest, which is more than last year when treasury bills were issued at negative interest rates, when financial institutions actually paid the state treasury to hold treasury bills.

Ahead of the maturity of €1.2 billion worth of treasury bills, issued before the previous financial crisis, the ministry today offered €1.2 billion worth of bills for subscription and financial institutions offered €1.39 billion in total. The ministry then accepted the offers totaling €1.04 billion.

The balance of subscribed treasury bills has now been reduced by €164.65 million to €1.05 billion.

(€1 = 7.56 kuna)