Finance Minister Zdravko Maric abruptly resigns, for unknown reasons

Source: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL

The government on Tuesday evening confirmed reports released by local media outlets that Croatia's Finance Minister Zdravko Marc has handed in his resignation and that his successor will be Marko Primorac, a former advisor to former president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic.

Maric, who was finance minister in the cabinets of PM Andrej Plenkovic since 2016, reportedly left the post upon his own request. The reasons for his resignation or his next endeavors are shrouded in mystery.

“Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic will inform the inner cabinet about these developments on Wednesday morning and also the partners in the ruling coalition later on Wednesday,” state agency Hina said on Tuesday night, apparently assuming that cabinet members and partners in the ruling coalition do not read the news.

Government spokesman, Marko Milic, also wrote in his press release that the cabinet “thanks Maric for his contribution to the government over the last six years.”

Maric will be replaced by Marko Primorac, currently a professor at the Faculty of Economics and Business at the University of Zagreb and former advisor to former president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, the government confirmed.

In 2016, Primorac was a member of the expert working group for the revision and development of new tax legislation, and in 2017 a member of the Commission for the development of new local and regional government financing model, state agency Hina said.

It is unclear whether Primorac’s policies would be any different from Maric, whose term will be remembered for implementing several rounds of tax cuts and, as state agency Hina put it, “playing an important role in making order in public finance.”