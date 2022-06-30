Finance Minister: We are considering introducing fuel vouchers

Share:







Source: Pixabay

Finance Minister Zdravko Maric said after a government session on Thursday that one of the measures being considered was the introduction of fuel vouchers, but added that he didn't want to prejudge anything.

Since the decision to cap fuel prices at petrol stations not located on highways expires next week and since it is certain that oil prices will continue to rise on the markets, reporters asked Maric what further measures were being considered by the government, to which he responded that the government was waiting for all calculations regarding oil prices and that Economy and Sustainable Development Minister Davor Filipovic was in additional talks with distributors and producers.

Asked about the possibility of fuel vouchers being introduced, Maric said that this was one of the measures being considered, but that its preparation required some time.

It has to be considered whether the measure would apply equally to everyone or not.

“We have been working on that, among other things, for the last few days and weeks,” Maric said.

Asked by reporters whether food vouchers were also being considered, Maric noted that VAT had already been reduced to the lowest possible level for fresh food, such as meat, fish, fruit, and vegetables.

He reiterated that the government expected other “links in the chain” to contribute and that now was the time for joint action.

Government to support consumer protection associations

Asked about the remarks from consumer protection associations that they had been allocated too little money for monitoring the rounding of prices in the process of changing over to the euro, Maric said that “as a rule, no matter how much you give, more is always asked for”.

He said that 700,000 kuna was earmarked in the budget for that purpose, and there were also European sources, but that the government would find the money for such an important purpose as consumer protection.

“They should not worry. If they have good suggestions as to how to better monitor prices and prevent unjustified price increases, we will be very happy to support that,” Maric said.

As of 12 July and the final formal decision on Croatia’s entry into the euro area on 1 January 2023, it will possible to show dual prices, and some businesses will start doing so then, but this will become mandatory on 5 September, said Maric.