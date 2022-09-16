Ferenc Horváth, József Simola resign from INA Management Board

Share:







Source: Boris Scitar/Vecernji list/PIXSELL/ilustracija

The INA Management Board members delegated by the Hungarian MOL oil company, Ferenc Horváth and József Simola, resigned today, the Hungarian energy group said on Friday.

MOL said in a press release they resigned “despite engaging in no way whatsoever in the wrongful practices around INA that surfaced in late August.”

Horváth and Simola were appointed members of the Croatian energy company’s Management Board on 1 February 2021.

MOL said they “were both appalled at the revelations” about the Skugor case and that “despite a complete lack of involvement in these affairs, demonstrated personal accountability for the entirety of INA’s activities by resigning from their positions.”

They will continue performing their duties as members of INA’s Management Board until the appointment of their successors in order to secure the continuity of the company’s operation.

The president of the Management Board, Sándor Fasimon, resigned last week.