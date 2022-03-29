FBiH entity House of Reps asks tax authority to unblock accounts of BHRT

Share:







Source: Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

With 70 votes in favour, the House of Representatives of Bosnia’s Federation (FBiH) entity adopted a Resolution on the public interest in the functioning of Bosnia’s public broadcaster, which obliges the FBiH Tax Administration to unblock the accounts of the BHRT.

Employees of BHRT protested on Monday since more than 870 of them will not receive a salary due to blocked accounts.

The reason the accounts are blocked is a massive debt to the Tax Administration, and according to the employees, this is the result of “the systematic destruction” of this service.

“The resolution refers to opening the space and giving guidelines to the FBiH Tax Administration to unblock the accounts of BHRT,” said one of the lawmakers who proposed the resolution, Sanela Prasovic-Gadzo.

“We fought in the war to preserve the state and public broadcaster, and we succeeded in that. Please let this chamber show that it will not be an accomplice in the destruction of BHRT,” she said at the session.

Lawmaker Irfan Cengic, who proposed the resolution alongside Gadzo, said it also calls on the BiH Council of Ministers, as well as the other semi-autonomous entity in the country, Republika Srpska (RS), to respect state law.

“We call on those who hold judicial powers to resolve disputes arising from non-compliance with the legal provisions of the Law on the Public Broadcasting System of Bosnia and Herzegovina as soon as possible,” the resolution says.

The FBiH House of Representatives urged the FBiH Tax Authority to “ensure the uninterrupted operation and access to transaction accounts” for BHRT until the end of the court dispute with the public broadcaster in the country’s Republika Srpska (RS) entity, RTRS, which has, according to the resolution, not been paying necessary fees to BHRT since 2017.