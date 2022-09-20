Farming Minister visits storm-hit areas, pledges government aid

Share:







Source: N1 / Božidar Lončar

"Agriculture Minister, Marija Vuckovic, accompanied by Bjelovar County Prefect Marko Marusic, on Tuesday visited the areas of the county struck by a heavy storm on 15 September, pledging government aid to help fix the damage," state agency Hina said.

Vuckovic said that her ministry and the county authorities would prepare a storm relief scheme.

The head of the Hrvatske Sume state forest management company’s office in Bjelovar, informed Vuckovic that according to first estimates the disaster had damaged 20,000 cubic metres of lumber, while the direct damage is estimated at 7-8 million kuna (€1 million).

(€1 = 7.53 kuna)