Faculty of Metallurgy sets up ‘economic council’ to foster ties with industry

Source: Photo by Mateus Campos Felipe on Unsplash

The Sisak-based Faculty of Metallurgy on Monday set up its Economic Council to bring together experts and researchers in the metal processing branch who can convey to the faculty's students the competences and knowledge that are needed in this branch.

Presenting the council, the faculty’s dean, Zdenka Zovko Bodarac said that the council also regulated the faculty’s cooperation with the enterprise sector.

She said that the metal processing industry accounted for 18.3% of Croatia’s industrial output and for about 24% of the commodities’ export.

Sanja Ostroski of the Croatian Employers’ Association (HUP) said that this council would be a new link between the business community and the science and education sector.

It can help employers to be more active in the search for more competent employees, she added.