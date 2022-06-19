Ex-Yugoslavia anti-fascists mark 79th anniversary of WWII Battle of Sutjeska

Share:







Source: UABNOR Mostar

Thousands of anti-fascists from ex-Yugoslav countries gathered at the Tjentiste site in Bosnia on Saturday to mark the 79th anniversary of the WWII Battle of Sutjeska.

The anti-fascists laid wreaths at the Sutjeska memorial, commemorating the fallen soldiers of what is internationally known as the Fifth Enemy Offensive.

“It is important to point out that here, in Sutjeska, as is already becoming the practice, a common wreath has been laid for all six anti-fascist associations of states that emerged from the disintegration of Yugoslavia. It was jointly placed by the presidents of the associations,” the Association of Anti-Fascists and Veterans of the People’s Liberation War in Mostar (UABNOR) said.

Significantly weaker Partisan forces had faced over 120,000 Nazi soldiers in May and June 1943, and their attempt to break out across the Sutjeska river through the lines of German forces resulted in over 7,000 partisan casualties.

The battle was a turning point toward taking control of Yugoslavia’s territory, and today is considered one of the most important parts of Yugoslavia’s WWII history.