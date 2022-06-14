Ex-Petrinja mayor suspected of favouring his son’s companies

Share:







Source: N1

The former mayor of Petrinja, Darinko Dumbovic, is suspected of giving favourable treatment to companies connected with his son while he was mayor, his lawyer Drazen Ivanic confirmed to the state news agency Hina on Tuesday.

USKOK anti-corruption investigators began searches of the houses, business premises and cars of Darinko and Darko Dumbovic on Tuesday morning. They will be interviewed in Zagreb, and if USKOK requests custody for the suspects, that will be decided by a Zagreb County Court investigating judge.

The lawyer said Darinko Dumbovic is suspected of helping his son win several business contracts from the Petrinja town administration.

According to unofficial sources, among the companies that were given preferential treatment is Titan Commerce, established in April 2015, two years after Dumbovic became mayor. Media have said that the company’s revenue has increased by millions from year to year.

Dumbovic served as mayor until June last year.