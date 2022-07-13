Evacuation efforts underway as wildfires rage near villages in central Dalmatia

Share:







Source: Valerio Baranović/Šibenik IN

The populations of the villages of Zaton and Raslina are being evacuated by boat to a nearby village of Bilice due to raging wildfires in this area of central Dalmatia, city of Sibenik Deputy Mayor Danijel Mileta said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic is also due to arrive on the scene, Mileta said.

“The danger to the population is the worst in the last ten years,” he said, adding that women and children are being evacuated, while the men are staying behind to assist in the efforts to put out the blaze.

Due to the big wildfire in Sibenik-Knin County, Chief Fire Commander Slavko Tucakovic has ordered firefighters in the Lika-Senj, Primorje-Gorski Kotar and Karlovac counties to be put on standby.

The prime minister was informed of the situation by Sibenik Mayor Zeljko Buric, county head Marko Jelic, and Tucakovic, government spokesman Marko Milic told the Croatian state news agency Hina.

Plenkovic is en route to the affected area with Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic, Defence Minister Mario Banozic and Deputy PM Anja Simpraga.

“We are grateful to the firemen, members of the army, police, civil protection, and all services for their engagement. All available forces have been engaged so that the fires are put under control and property and people are protected,” Milic said.

About 150 firemen are putting out the fire near Zaton, which has reached houses and vehicles, and 25 soldiers are tending to the fire site in Raslina.