European Parliament pushes for qualified majority voting in foreign policy

Source: N1

Making decisions via a qualified majority vote, instead of unanimous endorsement, should be introduced in some segments of the European Union's foreign affairs, a majority of MEPs agreed on Tuesday.

“The rule of unanimous consent should be abandoned. This is what citizens who participated in the Conference on the Future of Europe expect,” said French MEP Nathalie Loiseau, a rapporteur for European Parliament recommendation to the Council and the Vice-President of the Commission / High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy on the EU’s Foreign, Security and Defence Policy after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Another rapporteur, David McAllister, said that it was also proposed that weapons and necessary material should be sent to Ukraine in accordance with the needs expressed by Ukraine’s authorities. Croatian MEP Tonino Picula said that “the common security policy mist no longer be the weakest spot in our integration” and underscored that “by defending itself Ukraine also defends Europe.”

Croatian MEP Zeljana Zovko, said that the EU needed “preventive diplomacy” as a tool to resolve issues and stop crises.

“Today, we have discussed the forthcoming elections in Bosnia and Herzegovina… Twenty years after the conclusion of the Dayton peace agreement, we still have a a half-sovereign country in this case we missed that preventive diplomacy,” she said, without clarifying.