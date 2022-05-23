European Commission recommends investing in green and digital transition

Share:







Source: Pixabay

"Increasing public investment in the green and digital transition and energy security as well as implementing a prudent fiscal policy are part of the European Commission's recommendations for Croatia on its reform and convergence programs, sent to Croatia on Monday," state news agency Hina informed the public on Monday.

The European Commission sent Croatia three reform recommendations for this and next year within the framework of its European Semester Spring Package.

In its first recommendation, the EC recommends increasing public investment in green and digital transition and energy security through the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism from the RePowerEu and other European funds.

The second recommendation calls for the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan according to the planned stages and objectives. It also calls on Croatia to present program documents for cohesion policy for the period 2021 – 2027 to enable the completion of negotiations with the Commission and for implementation to begin.

The third recommendation calls for diversification and reduction in the import of fossil fuels, to accelerate the transition to renewable energy sources, particularly wind, sun and geothermal sources.

“Accelerate the deployment of renewables, focusing in particular on wind, solar and geothermal sources, including through small-scale renewable energy production and developing energy communities, mainly by streamlining procedures for administrative authorization and permits,” reads this recommendation.

“Further upgrade electricity transmission and distribution grids and invest in electricity storage. Step-up action to reduce energy demand by improving energy efficiency, mainly in residential buildings, and to reduce dependence on fossil fuels in the heating and transport sectors.”

The European Commission recommends all member states should ensure limiting the growth of current expenditure, taking into account continued temporary and target support to households and firms most vulnerable to energy price hikes and to people fleeing in Ukraine.

The Commission forecasts a growth of the European economy, which has shown resilience however the Russian aggression against Ukraine has created a new environment, exacerbating commodity prices, which were previously expected to subside. It also poses additional challenges to the EU economies related to the security of energy supply and fossil fuel dependencies from Russia.